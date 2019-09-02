0 Mississippi Task Force One currently stationed in Jacksonville, Florida for Hurricane Dorian

Last week, FOX13 found out DeSoto County EMS purchased three new rescue boats with a grant from Homeland Security. Since then, we learned the boats and their crews are staging at a military base near Jacksonville, Florida to respond after the hurricane.

DeSoto County EMS Chief and Mississippi Taskforce One leader Chris Olson told us the boats are with them, and they're ready to go.

"We are staged in position with boats and swift water rescue technicians to handles or assist with floodwater, fast water, or inland water search to keep people out of harm's way as necessary," Olson explained.

With the new boats, the swift water rescue crews from North Mississippi could be helping in various situations.

"Yes! Absolutely! They have increased our capabilities in doing these swift-water rescues. We have the inflatable boats that assist us with fast-moving waters," Olson said.

"Then we have the hard-bottom boats that help us with floodwater when the rising water is not moving so much, we're able to get into areas to relocate people what might be stranded due to high water."

The crews from Mississippi do not know when they will be coming home.

Olson told FOX13, "We are at the mercy of the state of Florida. Just waiting and watching to see what the hurricane does. They could relocate us to any part of Florida."

Mississippi Task Force One also has an Overland Search and Rescue team with them in Florida. A Structural Collapse Search Team is also with them, they're trained to search in collapsed buildings

