Mississippi Tax Free Weekend: What you need to know

People in Mississippi are getting their shopping lists ready for tax-free weekend, but shoppers should study each state’s list of exempt items.
Mississippi sales tax holiday is July 27-28, 2018.
Clothing or footwear with a sales price of under $100 per item are not taxable; excludes accessories, rentals, skis, swim fins or skates
For a full list of items eligible or not eligible, click here.
