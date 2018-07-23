  • Mississippi Tax Free Weekend: What you need to know

    People in Mississippi are getting their shopping lists ready for tax-free weekend, but shoppers should study each state’s list of exempt items.

    Mississippi sales tax holiday is July 27-28, 2018. 

    Clothing or footwear with a sales price of under $100 per item are not taxable; excludes accessories, rentals, skis, swim fins or skates

    For a full list of items eligible or not eligible, click here. 

