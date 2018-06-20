  • Mississippi teacher facing allegations of 'improper conduct' with student

    OXFORD, Miss. - A Mississippi school teacher is facing allegations of “improper conduct” with a student. 

    The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department released a complaint made on June 4 to the school district’s superintendent about the incident. 

    Investigators said Molly Wray, of Oxford, Miss., is the teacher facing these allegations. 

    Wray will appear in court for a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to issue a warrant for her arrest. 

    It is unclear what exactly Wray’s conduct was with the student. 

    No arrests have been made, and no official charges have been filed. 

