Mississippi teacher facing allegations of 'improper conduct' with student

OXFORD, Miss. - A Mississippi school teacher is facing allegations of “improper conduct” with a student.
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department released a complaint made on June 4 to the school district’s superintendent about the incident.
Investigators said Molly Wray, of Oxford, Miss., is the teacher facing these allegations.
Trending stories:
- MPD officer rushed to hospital after colliding with 18-wheeler
- SCSO deputy involved in crash on Hwy-385, driver taken to hospital
- Hit-and-run accident leaves Mid-South motorcyclist dead
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Wray will appear in court for a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to issue a warrant for her arrest.
It is unclear what exactly Wray’s conduct was with the student.
No arrests have been made, and no official charges have been filed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}