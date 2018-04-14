0 Mississippi teacher's assistant arrested for fondling a student, a mother speaks out

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - A DeSoto County parent said her son was being groomed by his former teacher. Tonight, that teacher is behind bars for fondling a minor.

FOX13 spoke with one alleged victim’s mother who contacted police after she found Facebook messages from the 60-year-old teacher one her teenage son’s phone.

When she took the information to police, she said they started their investigation, that lead to more victims, and today’s arrest.

“He wanted him to go clean his house, and then in return he would give him money and also to teach him how to wrestle, ‘80’s style,’” said the mother, referencing the Facebook messages found one her son’s phone.

She said the teacher was not just messaging. “The video chatting was at 12 a.m. in the morning until two in the morning. A couple of times, with my son and his friends,” she said.

We are concealing the mother’s identity because her son is underage.

But the mother says, it was another child's story which landed Walls Elementary Teacher’s Assistant Karl Respess in jail.

“Your son was never physically [abused],” asked FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw.

“Not that I'm aware of, no,” she replied.

But now [Respess] is being accused of fondling, how does that make you feel?”

“Disgusted. I'm heartbroken.”

The mother told FOX13 she knows of more victims. “There were at least four to seven other victims,” she said.

When asked if she thought the investigation was over, she responded “Absolutely not. [Detectives] still have my son’s phone,” she said.

It’s unclear what other evidence police have.

But the mother said that in order for detectives to get involved, parents have to first.

Her message to other parents is, “Pease keep an eye out on what your child is getting on their phones, be nosier. Look at what they are messaging, look at what they’re deleting,” she said.

Respess is currently being held at the Desoto County Jail on a $500,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

