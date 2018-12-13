Mississippi town adding 'Skycops' to help fight crime

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Clarkdale, Mississippi has had 12 homicides this year. Even the police chief said this was a rough year for the city.
FOX13 found out the city is looking to put a new plan in place – Skycops.
The city said the first Skycop camera is experimental. It will be on MLK and Garfield in Clarksdale.
Eventually, the city plans on having 50 cameras. The city’s budget will determine how quickly the cameras will go up.
A man, who didn’t want to be identified, thinks the cameras are a good idea. “We need them, because the crime rate is getting higher,” he said.
Four new police officers have also been hired in Clarksdale.
City leaders also ask for help from the MBI when it’s available.
“I think they need cameras all over the city to help them. They need units on the street,” the local said.
Leaders also said the Clarksdale Police Department is forming a Special Ops group and Drug Task Force.
