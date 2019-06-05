0 Mississippi town considering cutting cost of building permits to attract more businesses

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Clarksdale city leaders are working to attract more industries to the area.

One tactic, is a discount that would make the city more attractive for business looking to relocate.

It is still all in the formative stages. They just started talking about it at Clarksdale City Hall earlier this week, but depending on the size of the project, they would cut the cost of building permits.

Clarksdale city leaders are taking new approach to the saying, ‘If you build it, they will come.’

The city is considering slashing the cost for building permits in order to attract businesses.

Exactly how much it would save a company building in Clarksdale remains to be seen—That would depend on the size of the project.

“What we are doing is if you spend $5 million in development in Clarksdale, Mississippi, we will give you a 50 percent discount on your building permits. That does not include your water and sewer,” Ken Murphey, Clarksdale City Commissioner said.

Murphey shared with FOX13 that the discount stops at 50 percent above $5 million, below $5 million it drops off.

“And then from there, if you invest $4 million, it’s all about attracting companies to take a look at Clarksdale,” he said.

"I'd like to see it draw in some more industry and some more jobs here. We have multiple companies that have already reloated here," Murphey said.

“My deal is if you aren’t working in Clarksdale it is because you don’t want to,” Murphey said.

