0 Mississippi town cutting firefighter staff, switching to county for protection

TUNICA CO., Miss. - People who live in Tunica County are wondering how a lack of fire protection may impact their home insurance rates.

The North Tunica Fire District was run by Rural Metro, but now because of a loss of casino revenue, the fire department is being taken over by the county.

County officials said insurance rates will not go up, but fire commissioners office officials said wait and see.

The county told FOX13 the plan is to go from 12 full-time firefighters to six full-time firefighters and 12 volunteers over the course of five years.

Northern Fire District President of Commissioners Stanley Jones is not holding his breath at the thought of picking up that many volunteers.

“That’s going to be a hard road to hoe. But if they can do it, it will work,” said Jones.

The board of supervisors told FOX13 the cuts are being made because of a loss of casino revenue and because of a diminishing amount of calls.

The board said it won’t affect insurance, but Jones said he is concerned.

“Of course I am concerned. A bird in the hand beats two in the bush. We know what we have now, but it could be better you just don’t know,” said Jones.

The board said the move will save the county about $400,000 annually.

The change over from Rural Metro to county is set to happen June 1, 2019.

