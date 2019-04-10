0 Mississippi town fed up with reckless drivers, installing several speed bumps

COAHOMA CO., Miss. - Local officials in a Mississippi community are tired of people speeding down neighborhood streets.

Friars Point Mayor James Washington said now the city and county are doing something about it.

Washington told FOX13 it’s not a problem during most of the week but from Thursday through the weekend, there are a lot of speeders and things start to change.

He said 10 speed bumps are going in in the town of 1,400 people – and not a minute too soon.

“Well particularly this time of year we have had problems with young people speeding through our community, particularly through residential areas,” Washington said.

Washington told FOX13 that several people who live here came to him concerned about folks speeding through neighborhoods.

“I know what it means to get some peace and quiet and comfort here and our youth and our community – especially those kids who do a lot of walking,” Washington said.

On Friday, Washington said the fast driving in neighborhoods and Friars Point will be done.

“As we speak now on Friday we’re supposed to start implementing those things and putting them in,” said Washington.

The mayor told FOX13 the speedbumps are going in at a time when more and more people are hitting the streets on bikes or by foot.

“It came at the right time now that school is being out,” Washington said.

The mayor said the new speed bumps should not cost the city or county a dime, as they are being put in using surplus asphalt.

