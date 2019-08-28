0 Mississippi town known as 'Birthplace of the Blues' to offer live music every night

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - One Mississippi town known as 'The Birthplace of the Blues' is doubling down on efforts to have live blues music inside at least one venue in the city every single night of the week.

Clarksdale, Miss. Tourism Director Bubba O'Keefe told FOX13 it's so travelers spending the night there will always have a place to hear the blues.

"They are going to hear blues music if they come and stay the night and that is so important," O'Keefe said.

And it's not just in blues clubs. Live music will also be performed in art galleries and restaurants.

The city is reaching out to travelers who may be just spending a few nights in town.

"But the live blues music seven nights a week is huge, especially for our international travelers. They have one shot of catching it here in Clarksdale and before, they were missing it a night or two nights," said O'Keefe.

The increase in venues and places played has left Clarksdale with a warm feel for those traveling to find the blues.

"It is places like Hambone Gallery or Bluesberry or the Shack Up Inn that have stepped up to fill in the night for every night of the week that we have live blues music," O'Keefe said. "It's kind of reminiscent of a porch party."

The city of Clarksdale has more than 20 festivals throughout the year. The largest is the Juke Joint Festival every April.

