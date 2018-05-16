0 Mississippi town searching for solutions after flood problems

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. - Clarksdale, Mississippi is looking into a possible solution for its flooding problem; but that solution could come with a hefty price tag.

FOX13 found out it could cost as much as $20 Million. How that price will impact taxpayer remains a mystery.

March of 2016, we went through Clarksdale’s Pearson St. subdivision. Water was as tall as the mailboxes. It was flooded again in that area two years later.

Trending stories:

Sandbags remain where they turned back the water.

Barbara Morris has lived here through all of it. She said, "The main thing is fix it… Since the flood of 2016, it hasn’t been right."

Clarksdale City Commissioner Ken Murphey told FOX13 the problems vary across the city. In some cases, drainage lines in the city are between 60 and 90-years-old.

In other cases, like Pearson St., the flooding is caused by increased run-off from a nearby farmland flooding from the Sunflower River.

"I have lived here since 1984 and nothing like this has ever happened until 2016. We don't have answers from anybody," Morris said.

As for what the city is going to do, the engineering firm is still drawing that plan up.

"I wouldn't mind taxes going up if they could say this will never happen again, but are they going to do that? I doubt it," Morris said.

FOX13 called the Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy and other Clarksdale’s Commissioners. We’re working to learn more about their flood plan.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.