0 Mississippi town without full-time police force for last 6 months

JONESTOWN, Miss. - A Mississippi town has been without a full-time police force for about six months.

This came after Jonestown Mayor Kenny Lester said Chief Rico Smith was put on part-time duty for not following orders.

The town’s two other officers were fired for not doing their jobs, officials said.

FOX13 found out there is hope in Jonestown that the issues may soon be resolved.

Smith said he is optimistic that he will be going back to work in Jonestown full-time.

He also said they’ll have two officers back on the streets after July 1 – and the beginning of the new fiscal year.

Jonestown residents seemed optimistic as well.

"Maybe by July we may have more police,” said Rosie Harris. “There are a lot of people that are concerned about police and I am one of them. Because I live here, and I have been here all my life."

According to Smith things have been quiet in Jonestown.

FOX13 reached out to the mayor for comment about whether or not the police officers will be coming back to work in Jonestown full-time, but there was no response.

