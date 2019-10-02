Mississippi under statewide burn ban, Governor says

MISSISSIPPI - The entire state of Mississippi is now under a burn ban.
According to Go. Phil Bryant, at the request and advice of the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Gov. Bryant signed a proclamation initiating a statewide burn ban, effective immediately. The burn ban will remain in place until further notice.
"Much of the state is experiencing significant drought conditions," said MFC state forester Russell Bozeman. "Almost half of Mississippi's 82 counties have implemented burn bans due to the extremely dry conditions."
From September 1 through September 30, MFC wildland firefighters responded to and suppressed 239 wildfires that burned approximately 4,200 acres throughout the state. These fires have threatened hundreds of homes and buildings, destroying seven.
To report a wildfire, call 911 or contact MFC's Central Dispatch at 877-MFC-FIRE.
