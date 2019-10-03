Mississippi under statewide burn ban, offenders could face big penalty

MISSISSIPPI - The entire state of Mississippi is now under a burn ban. Officials told us the penalty for burning during a ban is $500, and you could end up paying for any damages the fire causes.
According to Josh Harper, deputy director of DeSoto EMS, he explained, “Under the burn ban you can't burn leaves and you can't burn branches and you aren't supposed to have any firepits in your yard.”
At the request and advice of the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Gov. Phil Bryant signed a proclamation initiating a statewide burn ban, effective immediately.
Since Sept. 1, DeSoto County has only had five small grass fires. That's compared to nearly 200 fires in south Mississippi that have burned more than 4,000 acres.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
There is a concern that if the county doesn't see rain forecasted for the weekend, the fire hazard here will be as rough as it is in south Mississippi.
“Much of the state is experiencing significant drought conditions,” said MFC State Forester Russell Bozeman. “Almost half of Mississippi’s 82 counties have implemented burn bans due to the extremely dry conditions.”
The burn ban will remain in place until further notice.
To report a wildfire, call 911 or contact MFC’s Central Dispatch at 877-MFC-FIRE.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}