Mississippi woman arrested for fraud, more than $20,000 taken

    By: Courtney Mickens

    ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi woman was arrested for fraud after $20,000 was spent on a victim's credit card.

    The victim allowed Loagn Windham, 28, to use the credit card once, but investigators said she kept using the credit card without permission.

    Cornith deputies said Windham recorded the card number and used it to make multiple unauthorized payments and purchases online.

    Between April 1 and June 19, $21,951 were spent, according to the sheriff.

    Investigators said the victim and Windham knew each other.

    She has since been released from the Alcorn County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

