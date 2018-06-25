Mississippi woman arrested for fraud, more than $20,000 taken

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. - A Mississippi woman was arrested for fraud after $20,000 was spent on a victim's credit card.
The victim allowed Loagn Windham, 28, to use the credit card once, but investigators said she kept using the credit card without permission.
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: Severe weather knocks down power lines, trees in Memphis
- DA's office teams up with local churches to help Memphis motorists with suspended licenses
- Half-naked 'mental consumer' stabs woman in head inside Mississippi Target store
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Cornith deputies said Windham recorded the card number and used it to make multiple unauthorized payments and purchases online.
Between April 1 and June 19, $21,951 were spent, according to the sheriff.
Investigators said the victim and Windham knew each other.
She has since been released from the Alcorn County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}