Mississippians working to preserve Gibson Guitar memorabilia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group from Mississippi is working to save a big piece of Memphis music history.

They are preserving famous signatures on the walls of the old Gibson Guitar building.

The building downtown will turn into Fedex's Logistics headquarters.

One man is with the Delta Blues Museum Board in Clarksdale.

He said a contact with Fedex offered him the memorabilia, and he didn't want the signs and famous signatures thrown out during construction.

Jim Herring drove from Clarksdale, Mississippi to Memphis to save signs and signatures written on the wall at the Gibson Guitar Factory.

Herring is a board member of the Delta Blues Museum. He said a contact from Fedex asked if he wanted the memorabilia.

"They said Jim they are going to get rid of the stuff these are some pictures if you don't want it we are going to throw it away," said Herring.

The building is under construction to turn into the new Fedex Logistics Headquarters.

Herring was surprised to see signatures from famous musicians like Alice Cooper and Bobby Blue Bland.

"It's a lot of history of names and names written on the board where people picked up guitars," said Herring.

He said he would like to see the memorabilia in the Delta Blues Museum but said his focus is preserving everything.

"Museums preserve our history and it's up to us to hang on to whatever we can," said Herring.

It's unclear what will happen to the memorabilia especially because some signs from the factory might be too large for the museum.

