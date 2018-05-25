Mitchell Heights shooting sends man to hospital fighting for his life

FOX13 live from where the victim was found LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are investigating a late night shooting in the Mitchell Heights neighborhood.
Memphis Fire Department said a man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The shooting happened on Atlantic Street off Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday
