  • Mitchell Heights shooting sends man to hospital fighting for his life

    Memphis police are investigating a late night shooting in the Mitchell Heights neighborhood. 

    Memphis Fire Department said a man was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    The shooting happened on Atlantic Street off Jackson Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday

