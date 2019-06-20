  • Mix of Sun/Clouds and Humid for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • You'll want the umbrella before 8 AM.
    • Scattered showers/storms are still on radar. 
    • Low threat severe, but won't rule out gusty winds will some stronger storms.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
    • Rain chance this morning: 40%. Decreasing to 10% this afternoon.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories