Mix of Sun/Clouds and Humid for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- You'll want the umbrella before 8 AM.
- Scattered showers/storms are still on radar.
- Low threat severe, but won't rule out gusty winds will some stronger storms.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
- Rain chance this morning: 40%. Decreasing to 10% this afternoon.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
