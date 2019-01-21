0 Mixed emotions on extending bar hours in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. - Many are working to extend bar hours in Oxford, Mississippi to 2 a.m. Most nights they have to close by 1 a.m.

Some Oxford locals said the extra hour would allow people to finish up their drinks and find a way home – others think it will create problems.

Patrons spill into the streets at high volumes when the bars close on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, according to a local Alderman. So many people are on the streets that Uber and local taxi services get overwhelmed.

Leaving the bars open an extra hour, but not allowing them to serve alcohol in the last hour, would let patrons slowly trickle out of the bars.

People also think the police wouldn’t be so busy with the crowd.

“I guess it would be an okay idea. People can finish their drinks and won’t be out driving,” said Katelyn Burt from Oxford.

According to the Alderman, the subject has the backing of Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control and the legislature is looking at the matter.

“They might pass it. It depends on how many votes they can get.” Burt said.

Others in Oxford thinks it’s a bad idea.

“I think it's going to keep the kids staying out longer… I don’t think that it is going to make a big difference…” said Jene Miller in Oxford.

Local leaders told FOX13 they’re working to extend bar hours on Super Bowl weekend by two hours. That way if the game goes into overtime, patrons won’t get kicked out of the bars.

