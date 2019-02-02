0 MLGW board explores new options for power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New alternatives for power were presented to the MLGW board, which could mean lower rates for its customers.

The next step is to take a deeper dive into each of those proposals, which could take about a year.

“The power supply assessment that we are going through now will help us to evaluate if there are any lower electric supply options available and determine how we can increase customer valuable in that regard,” said MLGW CEO and President J.T. Young.

Looking at lower power rates was one of the focuses at the MLGW board meeting Friday afternoon.

MLGW officials are looking at its current relationship with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Our focus is going to be on what is the best value for customers. We have enjoyed a long-term relationship with TVA, but at the end of day we have to do what is in the best long-term interest for our customers,” said Young.

Different power supply options were analyzed during the meeting, but this is just the first step.

Officials will take about a year to take a closer look at power supply options.

“The process for the integrated resource plan that we believe would be best would be one that includes public input,” said Young.

Young said they are looking at all options including staying with the TVA.

If MLGW decides to start a new contract with another power supplier, they have to give the TVA five years notice before they exit their contract.

