  • MLGW crews headed to North Carolina for hurricane aid

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW crews are scheduled to be sent to North Carolina for disaster relief.

    >>Hurricane Florence live updates: Large, dangerous storm begins to lash Carolina coast

    Two crews are tentatively scheduled to go to New Bern, North Carolina September 16, according to MLGW.

    The departure time and location has not been determined.

    >>Memphis Weather: Temperatures in the upper 80s across the Mid-South

    Hurricane Florence is headed toward the Carolinas right now. This hurricane could impact residents as far south as Georgia and north in Virginia.

    Millions of people in its path are now under a hurricane warning or watch.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories