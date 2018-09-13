MLGW crews headed to North Carolina for hurricane aid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW crews are scheduled to be sent to North Carolina for disaster relief.
Two crews are tentatively scheduled to go to New Bern, North Carolina September 16, according to MLGW.
The departure time and location has not been determined.
Hurricane Florence is headed toward the Carolinas right now. This hurricane could impact residents as far south as Georgia and north in Virginia.
Millions of people in its path are now under a hurricane warning or watch.
