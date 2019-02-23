0 MLGW crews on standby ahead of potentially dangerous storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People in Whitehaven are bracing themselves for the weather expected this weekend.

MLGW has extra crews on standby and workers want customers to call 544-6500 if there is a power outage in your neighborhood.

Neighbors said they are worried the wind could cause trees to fall on powerlines then take out their power.

“I get worried every time it starts raining,” said Whitehaven resident Bernard Moore.

Moore has his eye on the large trees in his backyard.

He’s afraid the wind and the rain will knock them over then cut off his power.

“Trees and stuff always falling especially back in the back… trees fall on the lines and all that,” said Moore.

One time he spent 12 days without power after a major storm.

He said even when there isn’t severe weather his power still goes out.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It goes out quite often, it stay out sometimes two days sometimes it comes right back on,” said Moore.

Gale Jones Carson with MLGW said crews are gearing up for the weekend.

“We will send out trouble shooters wherever there are problems,” said Carson.

She urges people to have emergency kits ready just in case the storm causes outages for several days.

“If their power does go out they should call us and report it, never assume that we know their services are out,” said Carson.

Moore said he hopes mother nature takes mercy on his neighborhood.

“I’m always worried when it starts raining and wind gets high I’m like oh lord please don’t get us this time,” said Moore.

It’s important to call 544-6500 if your power goes out.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.