MLGW currently experiencing phone issues

If you are trying to call Memphis Light, Gas and Water you might have some difficulties getting someone on the phone,
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Victims identified after mass shooting in Shelby County
- GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith jokes about attending ‘public hanging’ before run-off against black Dem
- Tennessee Titans fan reaching for free T-shirt critical after falling over railing
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to the electrical company, they are having phone problems.
The extent of the issues has not been released, but FOX13 is monitoring the situation.
We are experiencing some issues with our phone lines. We are looking into the issue and hope to have it fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. #MLGW #ServingYouIsWhatWeDo— MLGW (@MLGW) November 13, 2018
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}