0 MLGW customers frustrated with constant outages; company says rate increase would fix issues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light, Gas and Water said a total of 27,000 customers experienced outages after Saturday’s storms.

MLGW said those 27,000 customers experienced 40,575 power interruptions. A spokesperson with MLGW explained that means power may have gone off and on before being fully restored.

Louise Litt-Hall said she was at home when the tree in her yard knocked out several power lines.

“I heard a bang, the whole house shook, and I saw a spark. I thought the lightning hit the house not knowing that a tree had fallen,” said Litt-Hall.

This happened off Kenneth Street at Stage Road.

MLGW reports the thousands who lost power on Saturday night had service restored by Monday night.

Customers said they are frustrated with dealing with outages.

“Every time it rains we have outages, sometimes when we don’t have rain we have outages,” said Litt-Hall.

Gale Jones Carson with MLGW said a solution to the outages is improving infrastructure.

“Our customers are having more outages, longer outages due to our infrastructure that needs to be updated and changed,” said Carson.

Infrastructure like transformers, circuits, wires and others.

Carson said in February MLGW went before the Memphis City Council and proposed rate increases for customers.

She explains this would have paid for revamped infrastructure.

“Over four years customers would’ve only paid an average of about $11, less than $12 for a rate increase,” said Carson.

Carson said the council rejected the proposal. She said in the fall MLGW will present its budget to the city council.

The company will propose a plan to pay for infrastructure needs.

“We have equipment that’s 50 years old, 60 years old, 70 years old and you can only patch up for so long before you actually need to start changing out,” said Carson.

Carson said MLGW does not know what the proposed rate increase will be. She said to get better infrastructure MLGW needs to implement a rate increase.

