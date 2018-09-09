  • MLGW equipment failure leaves more than 15,000 customers without power

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 15,000 customers are without power across the city of Memphis.

    Most of the customers without power are in the downtown area - including 201 Poplar, according to the outage map.

    MLGW released a statement saying, "Shortly after 10 a.m. today, MLGW experienced an equipment failure within its electrical systems affecting several substances in Downtown Memphis."

    FOX13 viewers say people are also stuck in elevators at a downtown Memphis hotel.

     

     

    MLGW also said they are 'tree trimming' in the area.

    The statement also said, "MLGW personnel are currently assessing this situation to restore power as soon as possible."

    Power should be restored by 2 p.m. in the downtown area and 3 p.m. in the Cordova area. 

    To report an MLGW outage, call 901-554-6500.

    This is a developing story, we'll keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

