MLGW equipment failure left 18,000 plus customers without power Sunday, power finally restored

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 18,000 customers were without power across the City of Memphis Sunday afternoon due to an equipment failure.
Most of the customers without power were in the downtown area - including 201 Poplar, according to the outage map.
RELATED >> MLGW Outage Map
MLGW released a statement saying, "Shortly after 10 a.m. today, MLGW experienced an equipment failure within its electrical systems affecting several substances in Downtown Memphis."
FOX13 viewers say people were also stuck in elevators at a downtown Memphis hotel.
As of 1:00 pm 15,927 people are without power. Crews are assessing the situation and trying to restore power as soon as possible.— MLGW (@MLGW) September 9, 2018
MLGW also said they are 'tree trimming' in the area.
The statement also said, "MLGW personnel are currently assessing this situation to restore power as soon as possible."
Power was restored to all customers around 5:30 p.m.
To report an MLGW outage in the future, call 901-554-6500.
For information about your specific outage, or if you have an outage and the section of the map you are in doesn't show any outages, call MLGW's Electric Outage Hotline, (901) 544-6500. Click the link below to view the updated outage summary. https://t.co/JRlAPBG69U pic.twitter.com/NgnjGMpIZh— MLGW (@MLGW) September 9, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}