  • MLGW equipment failure left 18,000 plus customers without power Sunday, power finally restored

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 18,000 customers were without power across the City of Memphis Sunday afternoon due to an equipment failure.

    Most of the customers without power were in the downtown area - including 201 Poplar, according to the outage map.

    MLGW released a statement saying, "Shortly after 10 a.m. today, MLGW experienced an equipment failure within its electrical systems affecting several substances in Downtown Memphis."

    FOX13 viewers say people were also stuck in elevators at a downtown Memphis hotel.

     

     

    MLGW also said they are 'tree trimming' in the area.

    The statement also said, "MLGW personnel are currently assessing this situation to restore power as soon as possible."

    Power was restored to all customers around 5:30 p.m.

    To report an MLGW outage in the future, call 901-554-6500.

