MLGW exploring possibility of new energy supplier

The state of Tennessee’s largest utility company, MLGW, said it’s exploring all options when it comes to future operations.
That includes even looking at the potential of a new energy supplier.
“Since we don’t generate our own, we want to see what’s out there,” said MLGW CEO Jarl Young. “See what’s available. Making sure the pricing we’re getting is appropriate.”
The Tennessee Valley Authority is MLGW’s largest supplier, selling electricity on a non-profit basis.
“We’ve been very pleased with what we’ve been getting but at the same time, I’m just getting here so I’m trying to get a feel for what’s available out there,” said Young.
Young said nothing is definite at this point, but as he settles in, he said it’s all about putting MLGW’s best foot forward.
TVA is aware of the research MLGW is doing.
