MLGW giving away 225 AC units

Memphis Light, Gas and Water is helping some people beat the soon-to-be Memphis heat.
The application process will be at the 700 block of Jackson Avenue on May 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
They will be donating 225 units, and will even install them at the person's home.
To qualify, applicants must be a resident of Shelby County, a low income senior 60 years of age or older or a disabled adult. Applicant cannot have previously received an air conditioner from the Play It Cool Program, and must be living in a home without operable air conditioning. The applicant must be the MLGW customer of record at the address where the unit is being requested.
Once an individual is screened and pre-qualifies, a pre-qualification voucher will be issued to verify that the applicant has met the guidelines up to the field inspection. A pre-qualification voucher does not guarantee receiving an air conditioner. Field inspections will be conducted by MLGW to verify that the residence meets installation requirements.
