MLGW holds meeting to discuss potential rate hike

The Whitehaven community discussed the potential of a Memphis, Light, Gas and Water rate hike Friday.
This meeting comes just a few days after several people in the area lost power. It was held at the Whitehaven community center and started at 5 p.m.
MLGW leaders are going around communities to educate people on the hike options they’ve given the city council.
President JT Young has created four options that would increase bills by about $10 in 5 years. Young has been trying to get an option approved since December.
He said they need to fix the aging infrastructure.
