MLGW issues scam warning from 1-800 number

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water has issued a warning about automated scam calls.
According to the power company, customers are getting calls from a 1-800-number requesting a call back to make payments.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The scammers on the other line are threatening to cut off their service.
MLGW said they mail cut-off notices and will never ask for payment over the phone.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}