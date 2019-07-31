  • MLGW issues scam warning from 1-800 number

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water has issued a warning about automated scam calls.

    According to the power company, customers are getting calls from a 1-800-number requesting a call back to make payments.

    The scammers on the other line are threatening to cut off their service.

    MLGW said they mail cut-off notices and will never ask for payment over the phone.
     

