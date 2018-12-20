MLGW looking for alternatives after rate hike shot down by Memphis city council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW is now looking for alternatives after their proposed rate hike was shot down by the Memphis city council.
Now, the company is forced to put critical infrastructure improvement projects on hold.
One resident and MLGW customer told FOX13 she has lost power several times since the Summer and hopes council really takes a look at a long-term solution someday.
“About three times since last June,” said Elizabeth Wright, who lives in the Westwood community. “I slept in my car, the storm came through – our lights and everything went out.”
Despite her fixed retirement income, Wright said she would be open to a small rate hike if it means stable service.
About $10 per month would have gone toward repairing, modernizing and improving infrastructure, according to MLGW’s recent proposal.
MLGW CEO J.T. Young said they will just have to make due now.
“We’ll just do what we can to Band-Aid the system and hope and pray that things don’t get too bad, but we’ll do what we got to do to make sure things stay together,” Young said.
For now, the company will operate on the 2018 budget.
But they are working on a revised budget that they will present in 2019.
