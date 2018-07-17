0 MLGW looking to make improvements, not bury power lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The storm that blew across Memphis Sunday marked the second time in less than a month that more than 22,000 customers have lost power.

Mother nature was once again unkind to Memphis and the light, gas and water utility provider.

“The high winds and the lightning did a lot of damage,” said Gale Jones Carson, a spokesperson for the utility monopoly.

Trees fell on homes and lines, and MLGW crews spent Monday restoring power back to thousands.

Many people are not upset with the response, though. They are upset it keeps happening.

Carson said the company plans to address their issues.

“We do have an aging infrastructure. Much of our equipment is more than 40 years old. So, at some point you have to begin not just patching up, you must begin rebuilding and replacing,” Carson said.

MLGW said the upgrade process is already happening.

“We will be working diligently to upgrade our infrastructure, so our customers can have much, much more reliable service,” said Carson.

New MLGW President ‘JT’ Young discussed specifics at last week’s council meeting.

“You’ve got to put new more updated switches, and more updated transformers and regulators and things of that nature on our poles,” Young said.

The one reliable outcome during storms has been downed power lines.

“Each time we have a storm, underground lines are discussed. It would cost more than $3 billion, not million, billion dollars to put all of our overhead lines underground,” said Carson.

She said some lines are already underground in Whitehaven, but MLGW is making no commitment that there will be more.

Young has said the company may need to increase rates to improve the infrastructure, but with a recent two percent hike, and multiple outages, the last thing customers want is a higher bill.

