0 MLGW offers free water testing kit for lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple SCS schools have tested positive for lead in the drinking water. Now, many are wondering how to check the safety of your water at home.

MLGW is keeping their customers aware by giving them the opportunity to test lead levels in their water - for free.

>>FREE TEST FOR LEAD IN YOUR WATER

MLGW offers a free water testing kit for their customers. You can order the kit by calling 901-544-6549 or email waterlab@mlgw.org.

RELATED: What are the symptoms of lead poisoning?

You should also know your landlord is responsible to for inspecting and safely repairing peeling paint in your home.

Lead paint in homes is also a common cause of lead poisoning in children, according to MLGW.

Contact the City of Memphis Code Enforcement at 901-576-7464 or Shelby County Code Enforcement at 901-222-8395 if your landlord doesn't fix peeling paint safely.

According to KidsHealth,org, "Lead poisoning happens when too much lead gets into the body through the skin or from breathing, eating, or drinking. When lead gets in the body, it can travel and cause harm wherever it ends up."

Children can show no symptoms of being sick, or they can exhibit the following:

headaches

behavioral problems and trouble concentrating

loss of appetite

weight loss

nausea and vomiting

constipation

a metallic taste in the mouth

feeling tired

muscle and joint weakness

looking pale

A simple blood test can diagnose your child with lead poisoning. For more information on the dangers of lead poisoning, click here.

You can also contact the Shelby County Health Department at 901-222-9000 for more information about lead poisoning and how to get your child tested.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.