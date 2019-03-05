MLGW officials warning residents to use caution during bitter cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is reminding homeowners to avoid using multiple space heaters to heat your home during these bitter cold temperatures.
MLGW is still experiencing outages across the city. Officials advised customers who do have power to use caution.
According to officials, a car hit a pole in the 2600 block of Park Avenue that “caused a circuit to go out.” This led to the increasing outages on Monday.
MLGW posted the following map showing areas still without power:
“I am beyond shocked that it is this cold on March 4,” said Memphis resident Christina Stevison. “I can’t stand cold weather. I’ll be so happy when it warms up again, I’ll be so happy for springtime.”
MLGW also wants local business owners and homeowners to avoid placing cords under rugs or carpets.
Setting anything on top of the cord could cause a fire.
Another thing to keep in mind: unless certified for that purpose, avoid using heaters in wet places such as bathrooms. That could lead to a fire or shock hazard.
Corrosion or other damage to parts in the heater may lead to a fire or shock hazard.
