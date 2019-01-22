0 MLGW prepares another proposal for rate increases to repair infrastructure

More than a thousand people lost power in Memphis, Bartlett and Lakeland over the weekend because of the weather.

These outages come as MLGW prepares to present another proposal for rate increases to city council.

Jackie Cash has been living in this midtown neighborhood for nearly 25 years and every year, she said the power outages seem to get worse.

“If there's wind, if there's rain, the power is going to go off and it’s really inconvenient,” said Cash.

MLGW officials said they need to increase rates to repair its crumbling infrastructure which is a contributing factor to these outages.

The company presented two new options to the city council earlier this month. One option would increase your bills by about $5 a year for three years and the other would increase rates for about $4 for four years.

“I could afford five or ten dollars a month, it’s not going to hurt me but that's not true of a huge part of the population in Memphis,” said Cash.

Councilwoman Patrice Robinson said those proposals weren't viable options, so she asked MLGW to go back to the drawing board and find a third option.

“I’ve asked them to look a plan where hopefully we don’t have any rate increases in 2019 and possibly what a plan would look like from 2020 and five years out and not coming back and asking us for anything for those five years,” said Robinson.

But Robinson said a rate increase will have to happen and soon.

“We can no longer use equipment that's 30, 40, 50 years old and think and hope and band-aid it to help,” said Robinson. “It’s not going happen especially with technology changing and new equipment coming in and trying to match that equipment.”

MLGW officials will present this third option to city council Tuesday morning and Councilwoman Robinson said there could be a final vote as early as next month.

