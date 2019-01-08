0 MLGW presents 3 options to Memphis city council for bill increases to fund upgrades

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW has three options -- including two new ones -- for bill increases for the Memphis City Council to review.

Their first plan was rejected by the council in December.

MLGW President J.T. Young said they could be easier for customers to adjust to.

“We feel like that may be a little bit more palatable, but at the end of the day, we’re still trying to make sure we accomplish what we need to do in the upgrades,” Young said.

The original plan would have increased the average customer’s monthly bill by almost $10 this year. In 2021, it would increase it by almost $3.

The other options would spread out the increases.

Option A would increase bills by about $5 each year for three years.

Option B would increase them about $4 for four years.

“The options that we brought today extend a little bit longer, the timeframe, within we would be able to accomplish the improvements,” Young said.

The changes would go to infrastructure improvements for the city.

They want to upgrade technology to make it easier to switch power on after storms.

MLGW also wants a bigger budget for cutting down tree branches, and more crews to work on underground infrastructure.

