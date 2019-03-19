MLGW President reacts to budget for the company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW President J.T. Young said the company will have to be reactive instead of proactive because of the years budget.
He gave the city council committee members an update on how the rate hike denial affects customers and their services.
“What we were planning to do was a proactive approach,” Young said.
“What we are now pretty much relegated to do is to be reactive. When we have a problem we're going to be out there we’re going to fix it, we’re going to do our best to get everybody back on as soon as we can.”
They have to find more than $40 million to cut out of their budget. They will cut new positions, shrink tree trimming fund, and overtime will be cut in half.
“So, were trying to do our best to balance our needs that our customers have with our funding that we have available,” Young said.
MLGW leaders created five options that would increase bills by about $10 in five years. They were all denied by city leaders earlier this year.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}