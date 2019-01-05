MLGW program helping senior citizens stay warm during winter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is trying to help senior citizens stay warm this winter.
The “Power of Warmth” program provides space heaters and electric blankets to customers that are disabled and have a low income.
The Neighborhood Christian Centers will be accepting applications on Wednesday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 785 Jackson Avenue.
There will be a “Senior Services Expo” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the event, and admission is free.
According to a release from MLGW, “vendors will provide information on property tax relief, mortgage/rental assistance, utility assistance, SNAP benefits, employment, transportation, and more.”
To be eligible and qualify for the program, applicants must be:
- A resident of Shelby County
- Disabled and/or a low-income senior
- Age 60 or older
- An MLGW account holder (in their name)
To apply, applicants will need the following credentials on hand:
- MLGW bill in the applicant’s name
- Tennessee State ID or Driver’s License to verify age and address
- The most recent pay stub or Social Security Income statement to verify income
- Disability documentation, if applicable
Customers may contact the centers’ hotline number starting on Monday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 901-881-6013.
