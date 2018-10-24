0 MLGW proposing large rate hike for 2019: How much could your bill go up?

MLGW wants to raise the rates for its customers across the region.

That means a higher bill for water, gas and electricity each month for customers.

The utility company presented the ambitious plan to the Memphis City Council Tuesday that – if approved – will add nearly $10 to the average MLGW bill.

MLGW said it needs the money to pay for extensive upgrades to its aging infrastructure.

Here is a breakdown of what the rate hike would mean for you:

Electricity rates – 4.6 percent increase ($5.47 on average bill)

Gas rates – 4.8 percent increase ($1.78 on average bill)

Water rates – 17 percent increase ($2.52 on average bill)

If the city council approves the plan, the average monthly bill would go up by approximately $9.77.

Councilmember Berlin Boyd told FOX13 it just a matter of when the rate hikes will take into effect.

“We do know that there will be an increase, we don’t know if it is going to be a two or a three percent increase across the board,” Boyd said.

Some residents said they weren’t pleased with the increase, but Boyd said they are necessary.

“…We have failing infrastructure. We need to make some improvements on our infrastructure because everyone is saying in broad daylight our power goes out,” said Boyd.

The rate hikes could roll out as soon as July 2019.

MGW also wants the city council to approve a second round of rate hikes in 2021.

