0 MLGW pumping station issue turns water brown for some downtown residents, businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Mid-South business owners said they had to change their routine when they noticed brown water coming out of their faucets in downtown Memphis.

FOX13 found out the impact this had on businesses and their customers.

Business owner Daniel Masters, who owns Pontotoc Lounge, is one of many people we spoke to on South Main who noticed discolored water at his restaurant Sunday.

“The water seemed a little bit more brown, but we found out… we saw this later on and the ice was fine but just in case we went and bought distilled water to serve our guest just in case anything was bad,” Masters said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

MLGW said there was an equipment issue at Mallory Pumping Station over the weekend. The company worked to fix the problem.

Although they said the water was safe to drink, people having lunch downtown disagreed.

“Seeing brown water come out of a faucet, not very good,” said Adib Abrahim, a customer.

This isn’t the first time that station has experienced problems.

In 2016, the facility shutdown temporarily for several months due to maintenance issues. MLGW said this would result in a more reliable water system.

Customers were told they may see discoloration in the water during the process.

“If I were a business owner, I’d be livid because how do you know you’re not held liable for something you’re not aware of,” Abrahim explained.

Business owners said even the most recent issue is a concern.

“I definitely wouldn’t want to drink what looked like muddy water,” said Masters.

FOX13 reached out to MLGW to ask them when the problem would be fixed and if this would be an ongoing issue.

We are still waiting to hear back from them.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.