MLGW rate hikes not passed by Memphis city council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis city council voted down all three rate increases proposed by MLGW Tuesday night.
Now, the energy company is forced to put several critical infrastructure improvements on hold.
“We’ll just do what we can to band-aid the system and hope and pray that things don’t get too bad, but we’ll do what we gotta do to make sure things stay together,” said MLGW President J.T. Young.
Earlier this year, MLGW proposed raising fees by nearly $10 a month. But without those extra funds to replace and repair equipment, Young said he doesn’t know how this system with last.
He said that if a power outage happens, it’ll likely last much longer and incidents will happen more often.
“I just know that when you talk about pumping stations that are 60 years old and equipment that’s four to five decades old that you’re depending on to provide reliable service, at any point in time something could happen and makes it difficult to recover,” said Young.
For now, MLGW will continue operating with 2018 budget. Young said MLGW staff will present a revised budget to council in the new year.
