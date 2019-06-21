0 MLGW reevaluating longtime relationship with power-supply company after latest outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This latest round of power outages across Memphis comes as MLGW reevaluates its longtime relationship with the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Currently, MLGW is the TVA’s largest customer and it’s been a customer for more than 80 years, but several studies have come out showing the city could save millions if they leave TVA.

MLGW created a Power Supply Advisory Team, which is reviewing whether or not the company should remain with TVA or pursue other options.

“We need to do the research and make sure they are not only source, which we know they’re not the only source, but making sure we find another alternative that would be a better fit for this city with the old structure that it has,” said Cherryl Carlock, a Memphis homeowner.

City staff said Mayor Jim Strickland has spoken with other providers including MISO, TVA, and Nuclear Development, LLC.

A TVA spokesperson sent FOX13 the following statement:

“TVA has offered to work with MLGW to help them identify the best methods of addressing their infrastructure needs. TVA is a leader in reliable power transmission and has decades of experience with complex power transmission challenges. We have established relationships with suppliers that may be useful. We are still determining the specific ways TVA could potentially assist in this effort.”

The Power Supply Advisory Team will meet seven times this year.

