  • MLGW releases new numbers on potential rate increases

    By: Winnie Wright

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW is trying to raise rates to help improve infrastructure. 

    Without the increase, power will to continue to go out during storms. The new rate hike proposal is 20 percent lower than previous proposal.

    Officials want to increase rates over a five-year period that would begin in July 2020.

