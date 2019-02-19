0 MLGW, residents preparing for outages, other issues caused by severe weather in Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With the potential of severe weather soon, both MLGW and its customers are preparing to deal with damages and possible power outages – at least, that's what they're hoping.

Heavy rains, wind and severe weather are all expected to make its way to Memphis within days.

It’s something Missy Williams said she isn't looking forward to.

“We lose power quite a bit in this area. Our block, you lose it on nice days,” Williams said.

Monday was one of those nice days. Nice enough that Williams decided to walk her son Walt home after school.

She's hoping that whatever weather comes, she's not left in the dark. On New Year’s Eve, FOX13 was there as power near Evergreen in Midtown went dark.

Williams is one of the residents who lost power.

“We tried to take advantage of it. We had hot cocoa under the lights and tried to enjoy it as much as we could,” Williams said.

Parts of Midtown are some of several neighborhoods prone to losing power in Memphis.

FOX13 reached out to MLGW. Officials said they're totally prepared for whatever may come.

A representative with the power supplier said they have crews ready to work around the clock if needed.

