MLGW says massive power outages across Memphis caused by equipment failure

MLGW said the 18,000 customers left without power for hours Sunday can blame equipment failure for that.
Officials said the power outages were due to equipment failure, not the weekend rain storms.
City council members said they’ll ask company executives what is being done to fix the problem because upgrades can take time.
“When you order it takes a year. Something are in stock, some are not. Something you have to fix until we can get it," said councilmember Patrice Robinson.
When asked what its priorities are to improve the electrical system and prevent power failure in the future, the company said it will answer those questions Tuesday.
FOX13 also asked if executives will ask for an increase in the electrical rate to pay specifically for upgrades.
Those questions are top of the mind for customers who lost power Sunday.
