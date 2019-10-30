0 MLGW unveils new rate increase set to go before City Council next month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Your electricity bill could go up by next summer if Memphis City Council approves the latest rate increase proposed by MLGW.

The utility said it needs a one billion dollars over the next five years to improve infrastructure.

The proposed rate increase was unveiled for the first time at a Power Hour meeting Tuesday night.

"In order to make things better we have to make investments to make things better," Young said.

His plan is to raise gas and electricity rates for the next three years and water for only one year in 2022.

This was one of the utility company's first public forums since the powerful storms last Monday left thousands without electricity.

"Our goal is to make those outages shorter and less frequent."

Two city council members were present during the meeting.

They will decide if the rate increase is worth it.

One customer, Dianne Watson, said she won't protest the rate hike if she sees a benefit.

She told FOX13, "I am willing to pay more if there is a sense and a concern about their customers."

MLGW is expected to present its proposal for a rate increase to the City Council subcommittee next Tuesday.

