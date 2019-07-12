MLGW will no longer include return envelopes with billing statements for customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis, Light, Gas and Water is trying to push the movement of going paperless.
According to a release, MLGW will discontinue including return envelopes with its customer billing statements beginning in September 2019.
What this means is customers will have to pay for envelopes and return postage in order to pay their MLGW bill through the postal service each month.
The utility company is urging customers to go paperless by enrolling in e-billing.
MLGW said you can sign up for electronic billing by visiting the “My Account” page HERE and set up an account.
Through this portal, you can also sign up for auto pay.
