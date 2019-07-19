MLGW worker finds body near retirement community in Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department and the Memphis Fire Department are investigating after a body was found.
According to police, a body was found near a pond on the 2700 block of Battle Creek Drive. This also near the Wesley Stage Park Affordable Retirement Community.
Investigators told FOX13 an MLGW worker found the body around 8 a.m. Friday morning.
Officials said the body appeared to be a man, but they would not reveal the age.
Investigators are still working to determine if foul play involved.
Homicide detectives were spotted on the scene - but this is not considered a homicide at this time.
Police told FOX13 this is currently a death investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
