MLGW worker finds body near retirement community in Memphis, officials say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department and the Memphis Fire Department are investigating after a body was found. 

    According to police, a body was found near a pond on the 2700 block of Battle Creek Drive. This also near the Wesley Stage Park Affordable Retirement Community. 

    Investigators told FOX13 an MLGW worker found the body around 8 a.m. Friday morning.

    Officials said the body appeared to be a man, but they would not reveal the age.

    Investigators are still working to determine if foul play involved.

    Homicide detectives were spotted on the scene - but this is not considered a homicide at this time.

    Police told FOX13 this is currently a death investigation.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.

