  • MLGW worker inadvertently shot while on the job, listed in critical condition, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in North Memphis, according to police. 

    MPD said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Dunlap Street. 

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Memphis Light, Gas, and Water confirmed the victim was an employee who works for the energy company. 

    "The shooting is being investigated by the MPD. Although we have security measures in place, we are working with the MPD on coordinating our security measures," MLGW said. 

    Memphis police believe the suspect didn’t intent to shoot the MLGW worker.

    It’s unclear who the suspect was trying to hit.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    Investigators did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter. 

