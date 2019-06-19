MLGW worker rushed to hospital after shooting in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in North Memphis, according to police.
MPD said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Dunlap Street.
Shooting at 666 N. Dunlap @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/xbfvr5A9AF— Jonathan Marshall (@JMarshallFox13) June 19, 2019
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Memphis Light, Gas, and Water confirmed the victim was an employee who works for the energy company.
"The shooting is being investigated by the MPD. Although we have security measures in place, we are working with the MPD on coordinating our security measures," MLGW said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Investigators did not provide any information regarding a suspected shooter.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
North Main Station officers are on the scene of a shooting at 666 N. Dunlap that came in at 8:00 p.m.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 19, 2019
One male adult was shot and transported in critical condition.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}