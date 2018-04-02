MLK 50: Events in Memphis this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - 50 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. Here's a look at the events this week that will remember his legacy.
- April 2, 3:30 p.m. - Media preview and briefing of the New MLK50: A Legacy Remembered exhibit. The public opening will be April 4th. This event will be at the National Civil Right Museum, Ford Theater and State of Tennessee Gallery.
- April 2, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m - ServiceMaster honors MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018. The project will beautify Main St., the route of Dr. King's final march.
- April 2-3 - The National Civil Rights Museum and the University of Memphis will host a 2-day MLK50 Symposium. The theme of the event will be Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community? For more information, contact the Civil Right Museum at 901-527-1226.
- April 2-4 - First-of-Kind trainings plans to launch a new generation of activists fighting for equality and economic justice. At a Youth Town Hall, attending activists and leaders at the forefront of fights for economic and racial justice will discuss issues concerning urban youth and make plans for November and elections in the future.
- April 4, 5-5:45 p.m. - Girls and adults will also attend the historic church that hosted the first African-American Girl Scout Troop. Girls ages 5 to 17 will be outside the ServiceMaster Innovation Center and Headquarters at the corner of Peabody Place and B.B. King Dr.
- April 4 - The New MLK50: A Legacy Remembered exhibit will be open to the public at the National Civil Rights Museum
